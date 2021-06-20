Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000.

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $16.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

