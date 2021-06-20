Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,350 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNOM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $415,000.

Shares of GNOM opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.84. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

