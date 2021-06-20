Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 500 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,061,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,230 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 237,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 170,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 122,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO opened at $81.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73.

