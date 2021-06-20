Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Global X Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POTX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $195,000.

POTX opened at $13.67 on Friday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23.

