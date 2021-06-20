Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Gap Down to $283.13

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $283.13, but opened at $268.00. Rockwell Automation shares last traded at $269.43, with a volume of 1,833 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

