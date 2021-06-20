Ruff (RUFF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $378,616.00

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. Ruff has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $378,616.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ruff has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00057491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.50 or 0.00731608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00043241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00083243 BTC.

About Ruff

RUFF is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

