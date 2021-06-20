Rupiah Token Market Capitalization Tops $4.58 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $1.42 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00060847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.90 or 0.00766773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083996 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

