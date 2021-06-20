Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,815 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,710,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $71.62 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

