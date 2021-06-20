Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of SI-BONE worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 644,712 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SI-BONE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.44. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,222,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $37,091.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,146.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,724 shares of company stock worth $5,894,833. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

