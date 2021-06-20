Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,634 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,634 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after acquiring an additional 588,346 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 362,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.