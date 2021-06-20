Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,768 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of UniFirst worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in UniFirst by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

UNF stock opened at $224.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.46. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.