Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,642 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $126,989,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $318,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TME opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

