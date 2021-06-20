Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,610 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Franklin Electric worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FELE opened at $76.76 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.