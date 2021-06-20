Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAGE. William Blair downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.04. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

