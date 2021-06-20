Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after buying an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $208.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

