Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $390.71 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $401.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

