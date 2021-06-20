Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after buying an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after buying an additional 1,139,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after buying an additional 838,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $73.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,566,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,229,717.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,196,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,237,749 shares in the company, valued at $78,225,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,211,722 shares of company stock worth $194,981,813.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

