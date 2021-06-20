Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,467,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,028,000 after purchasing an additional 609,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hologic by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,859,000 after buying an additional 553,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 868.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after buying an additional 515,881 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

HOLX stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.15.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The company’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

