Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $43.96. Sands China shares last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 36,213 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

