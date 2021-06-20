Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,122,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,118. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.63. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

