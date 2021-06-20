Scotiabank Lowers Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.79.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after acquiring an additional 407,234 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.