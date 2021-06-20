Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 2,435.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,937 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seer were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth about $16,842,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seer alerts:

In other Seer news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

SEER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of SEER stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.47. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $86.55. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.44.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Seer’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.