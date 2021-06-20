Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of Boise Cascade worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCC stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

