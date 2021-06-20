Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,269 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,647,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

NYSE AVY opened at $205.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.52. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.