Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,405 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $128.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.