Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 264.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,433,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

