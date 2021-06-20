Sei Investments Co. Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,858 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -171.33 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $90.10.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $296,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $331,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,297 shares of company stock worth $12,551,725. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

