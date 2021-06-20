SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get SFL alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SFL. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SFL opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after buying an additional 229,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SFL by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 984,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth about $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter worth about $8,904,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SFL by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.