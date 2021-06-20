Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 472.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHLX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,849,000 after buying an additional 941,499 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 128,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 128,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $840,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $15.16 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.10.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

