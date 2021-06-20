Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,821,129 shares of company stock valued at $168,104,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 226,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 129.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 612,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.48. 819,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.79.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

