Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.09.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.
In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,821,129 shares of company stock valued at $168,104,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:FOUR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.48. 819,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.79.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
