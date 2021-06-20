ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.67.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $188.17 on Friday. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $195.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $502,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,413.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $460,979.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,191 shares of company stock worth $27,565,131. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.