Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $19,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,466.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.96, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,198.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

