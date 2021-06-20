Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $224,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $33,959,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,466.87 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.96, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,198.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

