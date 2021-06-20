Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Drops By 12.9%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 513,600 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 589,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 733.7 days.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37. Atos has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

