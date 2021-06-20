Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Drops By 12.9%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 513,600 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 589,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 733.7 days.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37. Atos has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $89.50.
Atos Company Profile
