Short Interest in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Decreases By 14.2%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of AYRO opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06. Ayro has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $186.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.98.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Ayro by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ayro by 2,330.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ayro by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayro in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ayro in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.
About Ayro
Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.
