Short Interest in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Decreases By 14.2%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of AYRO opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06. Ayro has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $186.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.98.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sebastian Giordano sold 25,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $128,588.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,788 shares in the company, valued at $444,354.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Ayro by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ayro by 2,330.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ayro by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayro in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ayro in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

