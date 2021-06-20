Short Interest in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Declines By 12.5%

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 6,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $94.75 on Friday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Shares of CSX are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

