Short Interest in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Decreases By 14.5%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the May 13th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.31.

FDX stock opened at $285.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

