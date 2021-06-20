Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Grows By 18.1%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 13th total of 1,506,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,800.0 days.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIF opened at $66.16 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.10.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.