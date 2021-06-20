Short Interest in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Rises By 18.4%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,330,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 33,230,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,174,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $43,987,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $47,106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,777 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on X. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

