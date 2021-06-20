Short Interest in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Decreases By 12.6%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $117.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.48, a P/E/G ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,447,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,365,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,804,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

