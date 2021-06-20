Short Interest in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Decreases By 12.6%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ ZG opened at $117.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.48, a P/E/G ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.70.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,447,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,365,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,804,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
