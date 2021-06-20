Short Interest in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Decreases By 14.1%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,400,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 69,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 725,000 shares in the company, valued at $841,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $67,665.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,665.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,076,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,692,763 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Zomedica alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZOM. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

ZOM stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15. Zomedica has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $840.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.