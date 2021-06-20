Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Short Interest Up 19.1% in May

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 13th total of 5,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

