Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GCTAF traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $32.40. 473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

