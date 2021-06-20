Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SSD. DA Davidson upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.55%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $187,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 262,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

