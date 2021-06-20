Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

DOCU opened at $274.43 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of -254.10, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.