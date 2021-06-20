Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.01. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

