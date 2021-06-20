Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,975 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 162,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 44.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 100,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 30,778 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAG stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

