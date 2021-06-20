Sit Investment Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $367.61 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.56 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.64.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,023 shares of company stock worth $31,002,073. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

