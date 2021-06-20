Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 173 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 144,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,871,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,698,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE stock opened at $236.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $193.02 and a 12 month high of $281.27. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.22.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

