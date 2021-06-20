SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on SITE shares. Truist lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,447 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,478 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $165.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,862. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.50. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $103.60 and a 52 week high of $206.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.